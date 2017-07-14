DESIGN NEWS NOW: Lady Gaga’s Stylist Designs For Ikea & Million-Dollar Plates

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Bea Åkerlund (who styled Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi video) is collaborating on a furniture line for Ikea with glass-top hats, lip-shaped cushions, and a leather-studded chair, set to be released March 2018. — Elle Decor

Paris’s iconic Hôtel de Crillon reopens after a four-year renovation, with two suites decorated by Karl Lagerfeld. — Town & Country

Fifty plates depicting famous women — including Pocahontas and Greta Garbo — by Bloomsbury artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant are for sale through Piano Nobile at 1.3 million. — Architectural Digest

A new survey by paper company GF Smith reveals the “world’s most popular color” is Mars Green, a rich, teal hue. — Dezeen