DESIGN NEWS NOW: A Kids’ Line From Margherita Missoni & Lee Broom’s New Store

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Forget pink and blue, Margherita Missoni’s new collection of home furnishings for Pottery Barn Kids features playful, free-spirited pieces that defy gender. — Architectural Digest

Brit lighting designer Lee Broom has opened his first North American store in SoHo, and it’s based on Electra House, his gallery-style flagship in Shoreditch. — The Editor At Large

The cute Kuri robot conveys emotion through blinking, staring, “smiling,” and turning its head, and its built-in HD camera will let you check in on pets while at the office. — Design Milk

L.A. bedding company Parachute and The Citizenry have collaborated on the Madera lumbar pillow made by an all-woman weaving group in Oaxaca. For every pillow sold a malaria prevention bed net will be donated to Nothing But Nets. — Lonny