DESIGN NEWS NOW: The Queen Needs Drapes & High-Fashion Appliances

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Step up sewers with royal aspirations — the Queen needs drapes and pillows for Buckingham Palace’s 1,000 rooms and the full-time position pays about $27,689 per year. — Travel + Leisure

This isn’t your mom’s mixer, unless her name is Sophia Loren. Fashion princes Dolce & Gabbana have created the ‘Sicily Is My Love’ collection of kitchen appliances for Smeg in deliciously traditional Italian motifs. — Vogue Australia

TLC is bringing back Trading Spaces, last aired in 2008, which sparked a mania for home decorating makeover shows and launched Ty Pennington’s career. — Apartment Therapy

Ikea’s Trådfri lighting range is inching into the Internet of things since the range’s bulbs, LED panels and cabinet doors can be controlled using a remote or app, with optional sensors which turn on or off depending if someone is in the room. — Dezeen

May 1st sees the launch of Sift Local, a website of artist profiles grouped by city and media (unlike Etsy, it’s not an e-commerce site but a forum for sharing new work or collaborations).