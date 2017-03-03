DESIGN NEWS NOW: Selena Gomez’s New Paint Color & More!

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Pop singer Selena Gomez launches her own purple paint color called Revival, through L.A.’s trendy Portola Paints. — Elle Decor

Grey Gardens, the house that belonged to relatives of Jackie Kennedy and was the subject of a movie, HBO documentary and Broadway musical, is for sale at $19.9 million. — Veranda

Kelly Wearstler’s new task lamp is an homage to the Edison bulb with a can-shaped shade and cyclindrical marble base. — New York Times

No need to get S.A.D., a new roller-shade simulates sunlight streaming through a window with three levels of brightness. — Design Milk

Brit designer Tom Dixon has collaborated with Ikea to produce Delaktig: a bed and sofa that can be modified into different styles of furniture throughout its lifetime. — Dezeen