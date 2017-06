Design News Now: Top Exhibits At Milan Design Week & The Future Of Design

Esteemed furniture designer Vladimir Kagan dies at the age of 88. — Interiordesign.net

10 unmissable exhibitions at Milan Design Week, which kicks off on April 12. — Dezeen

The legendary interior designers everyone should know about, according to Vogue. — Vogue

The shortlist has been announced for the 2016 Australian Interior Design Awards. — Yahoo News

Why the future of interior design might be moving online. — Digital Trends