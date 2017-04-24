DESIGN NEWS NOW: Upscale Ikea Totes & Aesop’s Millennial Pink Shop

Balenciaga’s $2,145 extra-large, glazed blue shopper is a dead ringer for Ikea’s $4 “Frakta” polypropelene tote. — High Snobiety

See how designer Clare Cousins gives the Sydney Aesop store a serious dose of Millennial Pink. — Yellow Trace

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has a new mid-century home! Follow along as designer Sarah Sherman Samuels details the renovation. — Stories

Looking for your next Netflix binge? The entertainment company just added Britain’s most popular design show, Grand Designs, to its lineup. (Sadly, it’s not available in Canada yet, but maybe next month?) – Apartment Therapy