DESIGN NEWS NOW: Virtual Art & An Iconic Miller Table is Revived

DESIGN NEWS NOW: Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our biweekly column, Design News Now.

Pop up artwork by Jeff Koons will appear in Central Park, Las Vegas, Paris, and Sydney, but only on a smartphone screen through Snapchat’s worldwide augmented reality art platform. — New York Times

The modest coffee table that Charles and Ray Eames designed for their Pacific Palisades Case Study home has been reproduced 70 years later by Herman Miller. — Architectural Digest

Miley Cyrus’s mom Tish Cyrus overhauls a barn for when her daughter visits, and it’s not what you would expect. — POPSUGAR

ABC Carpet & Home opens a huge 80,000-square-foot waterfront location in Brooklyn in a former factory on the East River. — Brownstoner

Talk show host Johnny Carson’s stunning former Malibu estate in Point Duma is for sale, with a whopping $81 million price tag. — L.A. Times