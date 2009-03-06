Design Sites We Like

The ultimate list of online decorating destinations, sites and blogs — in alphabetical order — as chosen by House & Home editors.

Websites that we visit often…

ABCD Design

Amy Beth Cupp Dragoo blogs from New York City about interiors, shopping, recipes and travel.

{AKA} Design

A Canadian couple shares their thrifty design finds, organization ideas and affordable DIY projects.

All the Best

Texan Ronda Carman interviews design icons and global tastemakers from her new set-up in the U.K.

Anthology

The talent behind the San Francisco-based magazine — that covers home decor, travel, design, entertaining, and culture — also publishes a blog. Editor Anh-Minh Le and creative director Meg Mateo Ilasco share inspiration photos, ideas and projects. They describe their magazine as a “collection of stories shared with readers,” and their blog reads in a similar way.

Apartment 34

Blog founder Erin Hiemstra shares shopping tips, personal style advice and home decor projects from Seattle.

Apartment Therapy

Helping people make their homes more beautiful, organized and healthy by connecting them to a wealth of resources, ideas and community online.

A Pop of Pretty

St. John’s, Newfoundland-based Kerri Roche blogs about gorgeous interiors and her own DIY projects.

April and May

A playful design blog from the Netherlands filled with interiors, photography and quirky finds.

Bloesem

A dynamic duo blogs from Kuala Lumpur about all things beautiful, with a focus on interiors and home accessories and a slight bias for Dutch design.

Bright.Bazaar

This young blogger from the U.K. has an incredible eye for colour and doesn’t shy away from bold prints and daring decor.

Cafe Cartolina

A collection of art and inspiration, including crafts, accessories, furniture and interiors.

Charlotte Moss

Tête-à-tête delves into the inspirations behind the New York-based designer and author.

Chris Kauffman

The free-spirited blog of designer and DIY diva Chris Kauffman of CK Interiors.

Christine Dovey

An Oakville blogger with an eye for style and trends shares her pretty design, fashion and art finds.

The City Sage

After jumping around North America, Anne Sage settled down in New York City to blog about fashion, design books, interiors and other inspirational blogs.

coco+kelley

Seattle stylist Cassandra LaValle shares stunning interiors, fashions and tabletops.

The Creek Line House

Courtenay Hartford blogs from (the under-blogged about) southwestern Ontario about DIY projects and renovating on a budget.

Daniella Marie

Graphic designer Daniella Zitella shares her love for fashion, graphic and interior design.

Dans le Townhouse

Tanya Watson blogs from Ottawa about her adventures in decorating, renovating and DIY-ing her own townhouse.

David Netto Design

Features contemporary design images and the NettoCollection.

Decor8

Fresh finds for hip spaces from an American blogger living in Germany.

Decor Happy

A lovely blog filled with decor inspiration and DIYs from Canadian interior decorator Vanessa Francis.

Decorology

A blog about interior design, home decorating, and all manners of design in general.

Design Milk

A modern design and architecture blog by Jaime Derringer, who also produces Art Milk and Dog Milk.

Design Mom

This graphic designer and mother of six blogs about all things design (and kids!).

Design Seeds

Jessica Colaluca posts colour palettes with five shades inspired by one gorgeous image. You can search palettes by season or topics like global, floral and vintage.

design*sponge

A daily website dedicated to home and product design run by Brooklyn-based writer Grace Bonney.

Desire to Decorate

Inspiration boards, design events, latest decor trends and looks for less.

Desire to Inspire

Kim, from Ottawa, and Jo, a former interior designer, source inspiring rooms on the web and showcase their mutual passion for all things beautiful.

Door Sixteen

A New York renovation, homemaking and design blog.

Elements of Style

Interior and fashion stylist Erin Gates offers inspiration in fashion, interior design and pop culture.

Ems Designblogg

Design and style from a Scandinavian perspective.

Escapade

A Zimbabwe-raised and Toronto-based blogger writes about daily adventures in design, including interiors, accessories and trends.

Etsy

The place to buy and sell all things handmade.

Forever Champagne

This girly blog is a lovely collection of fashion, photography and glamorous interiors.

{frolic!}

Photographs of flowers, interiors and pretty parties compiled by Chelsea, a stylist in Portland, Oregon.

Gaelle le Boulicaut

Photographs of stunning European interiors.

G. P. Schafer Architect

A New York City firm with a website full of inspirational interiors. Their style is rooted in tradition and ties the timeworn character of old homes in with functional everyday design.

Habitually Chic

Glamorous lives and stylish places.

HGTV Canada

Advice on decorating, entertaining, real estate and renovation.

Hodge:Podge By Markova Design

B.C. blogger Barbara Matson shares all things design and DIY. Her “So Canadian, eh?” interview series is a must-read, highlighting great talent in Canada’s design and decorating world.

The Inspired Room

From a small town in Washington, freelance writer Melissa Michaels blogs about decorating ideas, homemaking tips and DIY projects.

JAX Does Design

Kelly James shares DIY projects, home renovation inspiration and more.

Jen Selk

The Toronto-based blogger posts photos of eclectic inspiration, vintage finds and Goodwill treasures.

Kitka Design Toronto

Juli and John’s blog on home-related design spaces, places, people and things.

La Dolce Vita

Paloma Contreras blogs from suburban Houston about interior design, fashion, travel, great food, and inspiring people and places.

Lake Jane

A fun, Montreal-based blog for curious at heart, girly-girls, procrastinators, nail biters and eternal dreamers.

Lifeovereasy

Toronto-based sisters Daniela and Nads produce original content for their blog about DIY projects, interiors, food and events.

Lindsay Stephenson

Toronto-based Lindsay Stephenson started out blogging about her dust-filled home renovation process, and now writes about her favourite interiors and DIY projects.

Little Green Notebook

Jenny Komenda started blogging about home decor and DIY projects, and received such great feedback from readers that she started up her own decorating business, Pearl Street Interiors.

Lovely Clusters

Designer Rachel Follett blogs from Maui about vintage and handmade fashion and decor items.

MadeByGirl

Jen Ramos, graphic designer and owner of online paper and poster shop MadeByGirl, blogs about interior design, art, food and fashion.

Making it Lovely

Chicago blogger Nicole Balch posts about living a stylish life and transforming the “so-so”.

The Marion House Book

Emma Reddington chronicles her stories, redecorating projects and DIYs from her Victorian home in Toronto.

Michael Penney Style

The former H&H style editor blogs about his enviable DIY projects, thrift finds and makeover projects.

MoCo Loco

A modern and contemporary art blog.

Muriel Brandolini

Features the work of one of New York’s most sought-after designers.

My Daily Randomness

Brittany Stager blogs about design, art, interiors, food and work.

My Marrakesh

Author, freelance writer, hotelier and human rights specialist Maryam Montague blogs about life in Morocco — design, shopping, lifestyle, and her obsession with carpets and textiles.

Nate Berkus

Site of the designer, author and host of The Nate Berkus Show and Oprah’s Big Give.

Natural Eclectic

Vancouver-based artist, photographer and designer Heather Ross blogs from her home decor boutique about natural design inspiration.

New York Times Art & Design

The latest news on influential artists, designers and shows.

NH Design

The well-known British interior design firm led by Nicky Haslam posts blogs (from creative director Colette Van Den Thillart and Nicky Haslam himself) about their glamorous, opulent and timeless projects.

Oh Joy!

Inspiration, design, style and other cool things from New York graphic designer and blogger Joy Deangdeelert Cho.

Oliver Yaphe

Katherine Yaphe, founder and designer behind Oliver Yaphe Inc. shares images that inspire her to create graphic, colourful rugs.

Ouno Design

Vancouver designer Lindsay Brown wanders outside the mainstream design scene with unexpected, unstuffy and unique inspiration.

Patricia Gray

This Vancouverite is one of the country’s big-name designers, with awards and celeb clients including John Travolta. She writes about what’s hot on the design scene, new trends, architecture and travel.

Paul Costello

Design photography featured in Town & Country, Domino, Elle Decor, Vanity Fair, InStyle, and Condé Nast Traveller.

Paul Massey

Modern and eclectic interiors shot by the acclaimed U.K. photographer.

Pia Jane Bijkerk

The stylist, photographer and author blogs from Sydney, Paris and Amsterdam about interiors and food.

Pinecone Camp

Janis Nicolay — whose beautiful photography is often featured in the pages of House & Home — blogs about food, design and photography.

Poppytalk

A Canadian design blog collecting inspiration and promoting emerging design talent.

Pure Green

This blog from Huntsville, Ontario shares the latest in all things design with a focus on environmental sustainability.

The Purl Bee

Purl, the New York City knitting store, also publishes this online craft journal with original knitting, sewing and crafting patterns.

Rambling Renovators

A design-savvy couple — he an architect, she a wannabe designer — show how eager they are to put their DIY skills to use with the renovation of their old Toronto home.

Refreshed Designs

Calgary-based blogger Kelly Anderson focuses on sustainable design, eco interiors and green products.

Remodelista

For interiors aficionados who share the same design DNA: a genetically encoded aesthetic.

Sacramento Street

Caitlin Flemming blogs from San Francisco about interior design, fashion, travel tales and anything that inspires her everyday life on Sacramento Street. She is also the market editor (working alongside Anne Sage from The City Sage) for online design mag Rue.

The Selby

Todd Selby, a fashion and interiors photographer, offers an insider’s view of creative individuals in their personal spaces. Selby has even published a book of his photography, The Selby Is In Your Place (2010 Abrams).

Sfgirlbybay

Bohemian modern style from a San Francisco girl.

Shelterpop

Diane Davis, former lifestyles editor for The Associated Press, leads a team of design editors to cover everything from home tours and room-by-room design to gardening and storage solutions.

S. R. Gambrel

Architect Steven Gambrel’s country houses, beach havens and urban interiors reflect his classic sensibility and flair for mixing modern and traditional furnishings.

Style Court

A blog by Courtney Barnes, with a focus on interior design, decorative arts, books and art history.

The Style Files

The Netherlands’ Danielle de Lange blogs daily about design and (life)style.

The Sweet Escape

Former art director and graphic designer Melissa DiRenzo blogs about vintage design, DIY projects and creative styling.

The Sweetest Digs

Gemma Bonham-Carter chronicles the transformation of her 1950s bungalow on a shoestring budget.

{this is glamorous}

A Toronto-based blog about design, fashion and lovely things.

Tobi Fairley Interior Design

Arkansas-based Tobi Fairley’s work has appeared in House Beautiful and blogs across the U.S.

Tom Dixon

The British design firm’s website is full of inspiring interiors, custom furniture and lighting.

Tom Scheerer

The New York City interior designer creates livable spaces with carefully arranged furniture and eclectic antiques in what he terms a “relaxed modern” style.

TreeHugger

A site dedicated to driving sustainability mainstream. Partial to a modern aesthetic, they strive to be a one-stop shop for green news, solutions, and product information.

Twig Hutchinson

Beautiful and atmospheric photographs propped by a renowned London stylist.

Velvet

Modern Karibou’s blog focuses on all things Canadian.

Verdigris Vie

Ontario furniture maker Vitania Liscio blogs about interiors and inspiration, and also organizes annual events for design bloggers from across Canada.

Windlost

An engineer by day, blogger by night, Terri Price shares the evolution of her Calgary home.

You Grow Girl

Eco author Gayla Trail offers tips for novice gardeners and sets out to redefine the relationship between the modern urban world and organic gardening.

Young House Love

A cute young couple tackles a middle-aged bungalow (and their own backyard wedding) on a shoestring.

Websites of House & Home photographers…

Michael Alberstat

Luis Albuquerque

Stacey Brandford

Mark Burstyn

Kim Christie

John Cullen

Angus Fergusson

Michael Graydon

Donna Griffith

Andrew Grinton

Gabor Jurina

Robert Lemermeyer

Alex Lukey

Virginia Macdonald

Angus McRitchie

Janis Nicolay

Mark Olson

Andre Rider

Heather Ross

Tracy Shumate

Nina Teixeira

James Tse

Felix Wedgwood

Ted Yarwood