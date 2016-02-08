Designer Favorite: Vola Faucets

You’ve seen copper faucets, white faucets and black faucets – but what about colored faucets in bright, punchy hues? An industry favorite, Vola faucets offer an understated hit of color and sleek Scandi-style look to kitchens and bathrooms. Though they look incredibly modern, these vibrant faucets were originally produced in 1968 and have stayed current ever since.

The faucets are available in a wide selection of materials and finishes, including solid stainless steel, lead-free brass with 3 metal finishes, and 14 colors ranging from yellow and cobalt blue to spring green and bright orange. Which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.