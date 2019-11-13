Discover 5 Hot Home Trends – And Earn Cash Back

As the cold weather approaches, it’s the perfect time to update your space with the latest stylish and cozy decorating looks. From natural elements to hygge pieces to smart home technology – which over half of Canadians are looking to buy in the coming year* — there are a fantastic range of products to shop for. Rakuten.ca is a great place to start your online stylish home shopping, as you can earn cash back on just about everything you buy from over 750 stores. (Members earn money every time they shop online when they start their journey at Rakuten.ca.) So, check out some of our decorating picks – many of which make great holiday gifts, too – and earn while you shop!

TREND: GET HYGGE WITH IT

This ever-popular Danish style is the definition of cozy, featuring soft pillows and throws, a calm, natural palette and comfortable accents galore. Be inspired to add a bit of hygge into your home (that ladder will be layered with fuzzy blankets in no time!), and look forward to coming home at the end of every cold day!

Discover more hygge style at Indigo, along with books, gifts, fashion, electronics and more, and earn cash back on your haul with Rakuten.ca (membership is free)! To earn cash back you simply begin your online shopping at Rakuten.ca, click through to Indigo or another partner site, and then complete your purchase there. Rakuten.ca then tracks your purchase to give you a percentage of everything you buy back in cash.

TREND: THE HIGH-TECH KITCHEN

‘Tis the season for warm beverages, creamy soups and immunity-boosting shakes. And there’s no need to go out, thanks to today’s high-tech small kitchen appliances. In fact, 38% of Canadians are likely to buy a smart small appliance this year*. Become your own barista, make a meal in a flash (has anyone not heard of the Instant Pot?), and blend away with Ninja’s Mega Kitchen System. Don’t underestimate what these tiny appliances can do to elevate your kitchen (and your menu).

Transform your kitchen and home with gadgets, furnishings, tools and more from Canadian Tire and earn cash back with Rakuten.ca! Every three months, Rakuten.ca sends members Cash Back in the form of a cheque or PayPal payment. The membership is free, so you get paid for buying things you were going to anyway.

TREND: NATURAL STYLE

As the days get darker, it’s nice to add brightness to your home. A great way to achieve this is with natural materials (like this statement side table) and greenery throughout every space. Succulents – in pots and art work – evoke a sense of calm, while a potted eucalyptus strikes a seasonal note.

Find prints, pots, furniture, gifts and much more at Bouclair, plus earn cash back on your order with Rakuten.ca! Download the Rakuten app for savings on the go, plus add Rakuten Express — a free Chrome extension – to your Google Chrome browser, so you never forget to get Rakuten cash back on applicable online orders.

TREND: THE SOPHISTICATED SMART HOME

Google Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera, JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, LG PH550 Minibeam LED Projector, Google Nest Learning Thermostat.

Take your place to the next level, whether that’s security at your fingertips or movie nights in that feel like a date night out or crystal-clear sound that moves with you throughout your home. More than 1/3 of Canadians are looking to invest in smart security systems*, like the Google Nest Cam and Google Nest Thermometer, which sync with other smart devices to give you peace of mind 24/7. Projectors are a great way to make any sized space feel like a movie theatre (it makes sense that ¼ of Canadians are looking to buy smart home theatre technology*) so you can spend chilly nights in.

Get all of the latest tech trends for less at Walmart – along with everything from groceries to gifts to fashion – and earn cash back from Rakuten.ca! Find the deals that fit you best when you filter your search by store name, product categories and types of deals (like free shipping options, more cash back and exclusive offers!) to get what you want for the best price.

TREND: VINTAGE SOUL

What’s old is new again, and that certainly holds true for decorating. Try adding vintage pieces to your rooms and watch as heads turn (in the best way) to ask where you found these gorgeous yellow chairs, for instance. Don’t shy away from bold colors and statement wall art – adding a signature piece will personalize a room into something unique.

Etsy is an amazing resource for stylish vintage pieces, as well as handmade stationary, art, jewelry and much more. Shop there and earn cash back on your order with Rakuten.ca!

Updating and transforming your home can mean something different for everyone – from buying cozy throws to installing security cameras. Whatever your style, Rakuten.ca allows you to find the best prices and deals from all of your favorite brands – from Hudson’s Bay to The Home Depot – which is why 68% of Canadians are shopping online*, all in one place!

