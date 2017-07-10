Discover H & H Design Editors’ Dream Summer Vacation Destinations

Design is top of mind for the House & Home editors when it comes to escaping to a far-flung locale. See the stylish places igniting their wanderlust this summer.

Morocco

“I’ve been Instagram-stalking El Fenn, a 28-room riad in Marrakech, for almost a year now. The use of color here is just so seductive — from the intricate tilework to the bougainvillea-pink textiles — and there’s a perfect blend of historic architecture and modern comfort. I can’t imagine a better spot to recharge after exploring the city’s bustling markets. El Fenn is at the top of my “must-visit” list in the next year or two.” — Beth Hitchcock, Editor-In-Chief

South Africa