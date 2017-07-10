Discover H&H Design Editors’ Dream Summer Vacation Destinations
Design is top of mind for the House & Home editors when it comes to escaping to a far-flung locale. See the stylish places igniting their wanderlust this summer.
Morocco
“I’ve been Instagram-stalking El Fenn, a 28-room riad in Marrakech, for almost a year now. The use of color here is just so seductive — from the intricate tilework to the bougainvillea-pink textiles — and there’s a perfect blend of historic architecture and modern comfort. I can’t imagine a better spot to recharge after exploring the city’s bustling markets. El Fenn is at the top of my “must-visit” list in the next year or two.” — Beth Hitchcock, Editor-In-Chief
South Africa
Sophie Ashby is a London-based designer who has been on my radar for a while. She does an amazing job of mixing a modern look with color, pattern and texture — all with a gentle, curated hand. She’s behind The Robertson Small Hotel in Western Cape, where her confidence with fabrics and furniture puts a different spin on the usual “refined luxury” looks, which I often find austere. I need to start saving for a visit! — Kai Ethier, Design Editor
Barbados
I’m designing a rooftop balcony for a house in downtown Toronto that offers privacy, but doesn’t feel too closed in. I keep coming back to photos of homes in Barbados with classic colonial exteriors, like this one owned by designer Colette van den Thillart. I love its combination of decorative railings and louvred shutters, which can be open or closed. — Joel Bray, Senior Design Editor
Greece
Lately, my daydreams are drifting to Greece. Its blazing blue sea and sky are like a living Yves Klein canvas. I’d check into one of the open-plan rooms at the San Giorgio a Design Hotels in Mykonos. Its whitewashed walls and raw wood furniture wisely don’t compete with the sun-drenched views. — Kimberley Brown, Executive Editor