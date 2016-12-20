DIY: Holiday Card Display
Here’s a unique way to display seasonal cards:
- Find a piece of driftwood or a fallen branch, then tie both ends of a thick piece of cotton cord to either end of the wood so you’ll be able to hang it on the wall. (Make sure you do this before the first snowfall, so the wood won’t be damp — or frozen to the ground.)
- Cut pieces of ribbon in varying lengths. You’ll need more or less ribbon, depending on how long the wood is and how many cards you usually get.
- Use pushpins or staples to attach the ribbons to the back of the wood, alternating long and short pieces.
- Clip a holiday card or two onto each ribbon and hang. This mobile looks good even if you don’t have a lot of cards — just use ornaments to fill in the gaps.