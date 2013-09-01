DIY Gift Wrap Wallpaper

Wallpaper enlivens rooms with colour and pattern, but can be a big commitment. That’s where wrapping paper comes in, giving a similar look for a fraction of the cost and installation time. It’s easy to take down, too, making it a perfect quick fix for rentals. Here’s how I used a few sheets to brighten a wall in a single afternoon.

1. Choose wrapping paper I picked a wrap with a beautiful ombré pattern. The colours look hand-painted, and the range of hues from blush to coral is right on trend. Since wrapping paper is far cheaper than wallpaper (mine was around $10 for a roll of three sheets) and you’ll be putting it up with tape, don’t be afraid to go for a bold motif or bright colour. Look for paper that comes in sheets, rather than a roll, so you don’t have to worry about trimming or tearing.

2. Apply tape Using double-sided tape, apply long strips to the wall to create a border with the same dimensions as your paper. Use a level and measuring tape to make sure your tape lines are straight and the right length. If you’re concerned about removing the tape later, try removable adhesive strips for hanging posters.

3. Hang paper Carefully press the wrapping paper onto the tape border, making sure the edges line up. Smooth out any air bubbles, and press edges down to prevent them from curling. Repeat for each sheet of paper until the wall is covered.

Materials and Tools

Several sheets of wrapping paper, level, measuring tape, roll of double-sided tape

Ombré wrap, Rifle Paper Co.