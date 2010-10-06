DIY Kitchen Pantry

Our Style Saturdays events are one of the most popular aspects of the Princess Margaret showhome — so popular, in fact, that they filled up fast! Year after year, House & Home experts demo the latest in decorating and home trends. This past Saturday, House & Home DIY gurus Michael Penney (left) and Joel Bray (right), in collaboration with Ikea, demonstrated how to turn an Ikea wardrobe into a pantry. Don’t worry if you missed it, though — Michael and Joel will be creating a similar pantry in an upcoming episode of Online TV!

Here’s Michael after the demonstration, answering an audience member’s questions.

And here’s Joel, giving another audience member advice. (The DIY demonstration took place in the showhome basement — see a tour of the space.)

As well as great decorating and entertaining tips, guests were treated to yummy snacks, like these Purdy’s chocolates.

During the day, DIY segments of Online TV played throughout the showhome.

If you haven’t visited the The Princess Margaret Welcome Home Sweepstakes Oakville Showhome yet, make plans to go; after all, you could win it! (If you do visit the home, be sure to take a photo of yourself in your favourite room and upload it to our online cover gallery!) If you don’t live nearby, then tour the property virtually by video.

The early bird draw is fast approaching. With over 50% of tickets already sold, don’t hesitate to order your tickets today for a chance to win this gorgeous showhome, as well as other great prizes, such as a Muskoka cottage, Toronto condos, luxury cars and more! Tickets are going fast, so get yours today and help conquer cancer in our lifetime.

Photo credits:

1-4. Dana Levitt