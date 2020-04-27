See The Results Of Our Dream Bedroom Makeover Contest!
We revamp a dated bedroom for the lucky winners of our Hudson’s Bay Makeover contest.
Before
After
The Winners
“It was a hodgepodge of stuff and a mix of styles,” says Kelly Martin of her principal bedroom. Moving in with her partner, Phillip Hemans, in 2015 meant blending their two families and three houses (including a cottage) full of furniture. With busy careers in finance and three kids, the couple needed their bedroom to be a sanctuary. But it felt uncoordinated, boring and “more functional than restful,” says Kelly.
What They Wanted
- More color and texture
- Furniture that works together
- Visual integration of the existing built-ins
The Decorating
H&H’s own Stacy Begg began by picking a grasscloth wallpaper that would wrap the room in understated pattern and soft texture. The grey of the wallpaper is close to the greyed wood built-ins, and a new dresser and nightstands continue the calming palette. Pops of color, courtesy of throw pillows and a soft blue bench, plus black and white art make the space feel pulled together.
The End Result
“It’s like we’re going to a hotel every night,” says Kelly. “It’s so restful and comforting, and it feels very luxurious. Now we can close the door and it becomes our solace.”
Get The Look
- Patterned grasscloth wallpaper
- Neutral drapes
- New blue-grey painted ceiling and cove moulding
- Graphic gallery wall and offset mirror
