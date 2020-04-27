See The Results Of Our Dream Bedroom Makeover Contest!

We revamp a dated bedroom for the lucky winners of our Hudson’s Bay Makeover contest.

Before

After

The Winners

“It was a hodgepodge of stuff and a mix of styles,” says Kelly Martin of her principal bedroom. Moving in with her partner, Phillip Hemans, in 2015 meant blending their two families and three houses (including a cottage) full of furniture. With busy careers in finance and three kids, the couple needed their bedroom to be a sanctuary. But it felt uncoordinated, boring and “more functional than restful,” says Kelly.

What They Wanted

More color and texture

Furniture that works together

Visual integration of the existing built-ins

The Decorating

H&H’s own Stacy Begg began by picking a grasscloth wallpaper that would wrap the room in understated pattern and soft texture. The grey of the wallpaper is close to the greyed wood built-ins, and a new dresser and nightstands continue the calming palette. Pops of color, courtesy of throw pillows and a soft blue bench, plus black and white art make the space feel pulled together.

The End Result

“It’s like we’re going to a hotel every night,” says Kelly. “It’s so restful and comforting, and it feels very luxurious. Now we can close the door and it becomes our solace.”

Get The Look

Patterned grasscloth wallpaper

Neutral drapes

New blue-grey painted ceiling and cove moulding

Graphic gallery wall and offset mirror

Learn more about this dreamy bedroom on H&H TV. Plus, browse five bedroom escapes that will inspire you to transform your own space!