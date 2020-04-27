See The Results Of Our Dream Bedroom Makeover Contest!

We revamp a dated bedroom for the lucky winners of our Hudson’s Bay Makeover contest.

Before

After

The Winners

“It was a hodgepodge of stuff and a mix of styles,” says Kelly Martin of her principal bedroom. Moving in with her partner, Phillip Hemans, in 2015 meant blending their two families and three houses (including a cottage) full of furniture. With busy careers in finance and three kids, the couple needed their bedroom to be a sanctuary. But it felt uncoordinated, boring and “more functional than restful,” says Kelly.

What They Wanted

  • More color and texture
  • Furniture that works together
  • Visual integration of the existing built-ins

The Decorating

H&H’s own Stacy Begg began by picking a grasscloth wallpaper that would wrap the room in understated pattern and soft texture. The grey of the wallpaper is close to the greyed wood built-ins, and a new dresser and nightstands continue the calming palette. Pops of color, courtesy of throw pillows and a soft blue bench, plus black and white art make the space feel pulled together.

The End Result

“It’s like we’re going to a hotel every night,” says Kelly. “It’s so restful and comforting, and it feels very luxurious. Now we can close the door and it becomes our solace.”

Get The Look

  • Patterned grasscloth wallpaper
  • Neutral drapes
  • New blue-grey painted ceiling and cove moulding
  • Graphic gallery wall and offset mirror

Author:
Alice Lawlor
Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Designer:
Stacy Begg
Source:
House & Home April 2020
