This Eco-Friendly Gift Wrapping Idea Is Trending On Pinterest

During the holiday season, the average Canadian family generates up to 45% more waste — 545,000 tonnes of that is from gift-wrapping and shopping bags alone. To reduce your ecological footprint, try Furoshiki wrapping, a traditional Japanese wrapping method in which you use a cloth to wrap gifts, bottles of sake or lunches. It’s a pretty way to present a gift, and has a beautiful eco impact as well — so it’s no wonder it’s being searched 129% more times on Pinterest this year! Find inspiring Furoshiki wrapping ideas below.

Professional gift stylist Melinda of Memento & Muse used a linen cloth to wrap her present, and continued the natural theme with a pinecone and greenery.

Minted mixed pretty pastel fabric on different gift boxes for a stylish and on-trend effect.

Learn how H&H‘s Emily Evans wrapped a House & Home subscription using a tea towel from Canadian designer Kate Golding here.