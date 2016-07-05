summer fabrics

Editor’s Inspiration: Fresh Summer Fabrics

Senior design editor Stacey Smithers shares what’s inspiring her this season.
Stacey-Smithers-FeaturedImgEach summer, designers gravitate toward nautical navy and white fabrics. But these days, I’ve been craving something a little greener — and little fresher. The colors on my inspiration board are ones you’d find under a rainforest canopy: lush, leafy greens and soft, shady browns, with some watery blue denim thrown in there for good measure. It’s a nature-inspired take on summer decorating that I think would look great in any room in the house. Here are some of the swatches I’ve been (literally) pinning lately.

First up is Gaston Y Daniela’s gorgeous Retiro Verde fabric for Brunschwig & Fils. The pattern is a tropical interpretation of a classic botanical print, with interesting pods, fruit and butterflies peppered here and there. I think this pattern would look beautiful on an ottoman or roman blind.

This Belgian linen from Designer Fabrics, L469 Laundered 145R05, is a nice deep shade of green and has a lovely soft texture (check it out in natural light on my inspiration board, since it appears quite a bit brighter in the photo above). I see it covering a pair of ­­wingback chairs in a library or den.

Tonic Living’s Tuscany Linen in Natural makes a nice neutral counterpoint to the livelier green fabrics in this palette. It has a sandy, shady quality that feels very summer-appropriate to me, and is a timeless choice for drapes.

“Favorite Denim” is the perfect name for this cool, 100% cotton fabric from Ralph Lauren Home. I’d use it to give a sofa a slouchy, laid-back update.

