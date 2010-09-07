Five Interiors That Have Us Falling For Fall

Last time I blogged I jumped ahead to Christmas, but let’s take a moment to appreciate the approaching season — autumn, my most favourite time of year. It’s been a steamy summer and after the cool weekend we just had in Toronto, I’m more than ready for some sweater weather. I’ve rounded up a few images that make me fall for fall (sorry, I couldn’t resist). So, sit back, scroll down, and take it all in — before you know it we’ll be cursing the snow and dreaming of flip-flops, cottage weekends, and a sun that doesn’t set at 4:30 pm.

I know this isn’t an interior shot, but isn’t this photo from the September 2010 Anthropologie catalogue stunning?!

For more fall decorating ideas, read our Warm Fall Decorating article.

Photo credits:

1. Ditte Isager

2. Delight By Design blog

3. Farm House, Erin Martin Design

4. Twig Hutchinson

5. Re-nest.com

6. Tillary Modular Seating, West Elm

7. Anthropologie