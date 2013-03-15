Faux Grass

Recently one of our design editors spied a tony Toronto residence with synthetic grass, and commented how odd it was to see an emerald green lawn in January. We admit, faux grass has come a long way since the first indoor/outdoor variety, when the “blades” were a blazing, toxic green and a uniform height.

It ended up sparking discussion about how real the new versions look (RyMar’s Sequoia even has root tendrils), and whether it was a design faux pas.

Even on something as decidedly downscale as the Spadina streetcar island (above). The pluses of synthetic grass? It can be installed under a tree where real grass won’t grow, or in punishing, full sun. It saves water and doesn’t need fertilizing. No cutting, mud or bugs.

And dogs can’t yellow it (pet turf, pictured above — and disinfectant sprays — are a category unto themselves in the world of faux lawns). We’ve even heard of designers installing it on their condo balcony so their dogs can use it in a pinch.

But for many, faux grass remains a “lawn toupee” and too lushly fake, especially in a northern climate. Would you say synthetic grass is wonderful, or just plain weird?

To see how faux grass can fit right into a backyard, watch this video tour of a lush urban oasis.

Photo credits:

1. Stagetecture blog, design by Hallmark Interior Design

2. Wendy Jacob

3. RyMar synthetic pet turf

4. The Awesomer blog