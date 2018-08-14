Find Stylish Cottage Decor At Liz @ The Lake In Muskoka, Ontario

Located in the heart of the Muskokas in the buzzy summer town of Port Carling, Ontario, Liz @ The Lake feels like a fabulous friend’s cottage. Framed by expansive windows, wooden beams and creamy white walls, its stylish vignettes and cozy seating areas invite you to linger a little longer. And from the 30-foot-long deck, you can watch boats cruising past while admiring the outdoor furniture. The key difference? Everything here is for sale. “We have a lot of design projects in this area and it’s convenient to have a store to draw from,” says owner Elizabeth Law. “This shop serves those clients and beyond.”

The shop is the natural extension of her sister store, Elizabeth Interiors, in Burlington, Ontario, but the offerings are better suited to boathouses and bunkies than city homes — a little more rustic, yet still refined. Furniture, lighting and accessories in tactile materials and soft palettes cater to the natural surroundings. Other pieces, such as a pair of red plaid armchairs, add dashes of boldness. “We wanted to make the store a destination,” says Elizabeth. To that end, a 2,000-square-foot showroom above the shop is set up like a home and furnished entirely with pieces from the store. Changed seasonally, it’s the perfect spot to inspire a fresh summer update.

Located at 97 Joseph St., Port Carling, Ontario.