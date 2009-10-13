Free Events At The PMH Showhome

For the first time ever, we’re inviting the public to the Princess Margaret Lottery Showhome for special events staged in the house. The events are free, but space is limited so hurry and save a spot for you and a friend. If you’re wondering what these events are about, allow me to share a peek into our recent Fashion & Beauty evening.

With his trademark energy and passion for design, H&H’s Mark Challen welcomed our VIP guests to the Belgian-farmhouse-style dream home. Mark is a force in front of an audience: in his off-hours, he teaches spin classes that are always packed.

Mark warmed up the audience for two more members of the H&H showhome design team, Trish Johnston and Sheri Graham. They ushered guests on a guided tour, sharing the inside scoop on the home. I found out that on the main floor there is only one window: The rest of the windows are all actually french doors!

One of my favourite stops on the tour was the basement, where Purdy’s Chocolates set up a gorgeous sampling station of gourmet chocolates displayed on House & Home cake platters, plates and trays. I’ve never met a chocolate I didn’t like, but I the Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels were particularly addictive.

Of course one of the non-chocolate treats of the evening was a free makeup application by a crew of makeup artists using the new line of Joe Fresh makeup.

Not your typical buffet set-up on the dining room table.

Upstairs in the walk-in closet designed by California Closets, Vaughan Mills filled the racks with new fall fashions: clothes, shoes and accessories from Liz Claiborne, Banana Republic, Gap, Lacoste, FCUK, Miss Sixty, Nine West and STYLESENSE.

The showstopper: Prada shoes!

House & Home’s Suzanne Dimma and Mark Challen talked about how to balance colours, layers and textures, plus how to find a natural personal style in both fashion and interiors. The key is neutrals and subtle colour!

Of course an evening of fashion and beauty wouldn’t have been complete without a fashion show featuring a range of autumn styles from Vaughan Mills.

Style Agents Afiya Francisco and Janette Ewen introduced the theme of the fashion show: a modern autumn interpretation of style icons of TV and the silver screen.

Loving the vests this season. So much less power-suity than the shoulder-pads of the ’80s. (And check out those french doors!)

From Pretty Woman to Flashdance, Dynasty to Annie Hall, the Style Agents shared tips to get the modern versions of these iconic looks with clothes from Vaughan Mills.

Finally, the freebies! Each guest parted with a gift bag packed with goodies from Elizabeth Arden, Vaughan Mills, John Frieda, Purdy’s Chocolates, Joe Fresh Beauty, California Closets and Scotties tissue. Not bad for a free event.

Be sure to check back soon to see the video coverage of this event. There's only space left in one event: Spa & Wellness on Wednesday, October 28th, with Suzanne Dimma and Mark Challen.

And if you’d rather win the house and host your own special events, well then, good on you! Buy your ticket today and you’ll be supporting essential cancer research and care at Princess Margaret Hospital.



