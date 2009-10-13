FB1welcome

Free Events At The PMH Showhome

For the first time ever, we’re inviting the public to the Princess Margaret Lottery Showhome for special events staged in the house. The events are free, but space is limited so hurry and save a spot for you and a friend. If you’re wondering what these events are about, allow me to share a peek into our recent Fashion & Beauty evening. 

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Mark Challen

With his trademark energy and passion for design, H&H’s Mark Challen welcomed our VIP guests to the Belgian-farmhouse-style dream home. Mark is a force in front of an audience: in his off-hours, he teaches spin classes that are always packed.

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Sheri Graham Trish Johnston

Mark warmed up the audience for two more members of the H&H showhome design team, Trish Johnston and Sheri Graham. They ushered guests on a guided tour, sharing the inside scoop on the home. I found out that on the main floor there is only one window: The rest of the windows are all actually french doors!

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Purdy's Chocolates

One of my favourite stops on the tour was the basement, where Purdy’s Chocolates set up a gorgeous sampling station of gourmet chocolates displayed on House & Home cake platters, plates and trays. I’ve never met a chocolate I didn’t like, but I the Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels were particularly addictive.

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Joe Fresh

Of course one of the non-chocolate treats of the evening was a free makeup application by a crew of makeup artists using the new line of Joe Fresh makeup.

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Joe Fresh Beauty Makeup

Not your typical buffet set-up on the dining room table.

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Closet Vaughan Mills

Upstairs in the walk-in closet designed by California Closets, Vaughan Mills filled the racks with new fall fashions: clothes, shoes and accessories from Liz Claiborne, Banana Republic, Gap, Lacoste, FCUK, Miss Sixty, Nine West and STYLESENSE.

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Closet Dress

The showstopper: Prada shoes!

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Mark Challen Suzanne Dimma

House & Home’s Suzanne Dimma and Mark Challen talked about how to balance colours, layers and textures, plus how to find a natural personal style in both fashion and interiors. The key is neutrals and subtle colour!

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Designer Clothes

Of course an evening of fashion and beauty wouldn’t have been complete without a fashion show featuring a range of autumn styles from Vaughan Mills.

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Style Agents

Style Agents Afiya Francisco and Janette Ewen introduced the theme of the fashion show: a modern autumn interpretation of style icons of TV and the silver screen.

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Models

Loving the vests this season. So much less power-suity than the shoulder-pads of the ’80s. (And check out those french doors!)

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Models Outfits

From Pretty Woman to Flashdance, Dynasty to Annie Hall, the Style Agents shared tips to get the modern versions of these iconic looks with clothes from Vaughan Mills.

Photo Princess Margaret Hospital Lottery Showhome Showhouse Fashion And Beauty Event Gift Bags

Finally, the freebies! Each guest parted with a gift bag packed with goodies from Elizabeth Arden, Vaughan Mills, John Frieda, Purdy’s Chocolates, Joe Fresh Beauty, California Closets and Scotties tissue. Not bad for a free event.

Be sure to check back soon to see the video coverage of this event. There’s only space left in one event: Spa & Wellness on Wednesday, October 28th, with Suzanne Dimma and Mark Challen. Click here to register.

And if you’d rather win the house and host your own special events, well then, good on you! Buy your ticket today and you’ll be supporting essential cancer research and care at Princess Margaret Hospital.
 

Photo credits:
Jackie Goodlin, House & Home Photo Assistant

0 ratings
Advertisement


Tags:

One Response to “Free Events At The PMH Showhome”

August 05, 2017 at 3:24 am, boom beach best use of diamonds said:

Use your audio section of your i phone to create a whole fledged
songs library with regard to work or even school.

Reply

<

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>