Freshly Minted
Sugary pastels hit the sweet spot, whether you need a quick pick-me-up or a little design inspiration. Consider this a guilt-free snack.
A turquoise-tipped china saucer looks as delectable as spun sugar.
Wake up your cupboards with stacks of candy-striped ceramics.
Vintage-style bottles are the perfect shade of beach-glass green.
Or really commit to a minty fresh look in the kitchen.
Robin’s egg blue on the front door says hello, softly.
Which reminds me, this egg print is from The Graphics Fairy, a good source of images for crafty types who want to make labels or invites.
Why hasn’t anyone cottoned on to making macaron-print wallpaper? It would counteract any mid-afternoon slump.
For more soft hues, read Seema Persaud’s blog post on Decorating With Pretty Pastels.
