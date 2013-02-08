Freshly Minted

Sugary pastels hit the sweet spot, whether you need a quick pick-me-up or a little design inspiration. Consider this a guilt-free snack.

A turquoise-tipped china saucer looks as delectable as spun sugar.

Wake up your cupboards with stacks of candy-striped ceramics.

Vintage-style bottles are the perfect shade of beach-glass green.

Or really commit to a minty fresh look in the kitchen.

Robin’s egg blue on the front door says hello, softly.

Which reminds me, this egg print is from The Graphics Fairy, a good source of images for crafty types who want to make labels or invites.

Why hasn’t anyone cottoned on to making macaron-print wallpaper? It would counteract any mid-afternoon slump.

For more soft hues, read Seema Persaud’s blog post on Decorating With Pretty Pastels.

Photo credits:

1. Le Confetty blog

2. Agneta Livijn

3. Chic Cam blog

4. Peppermint Bliss blog

5. Ciao Newport Beach blog

6. Graphics Fairy blog

7. Paper blog