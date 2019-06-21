How To Organize Your Fridge In 4 Easy Steps

When giving your hardworking kitchen an organizational overhaul, tackling cupboards, shelving and other storage is easily the first thing that comes to mind. But one area often overlooked is what’s inside the fridge. Even though the door is almost always closed, it’s truly what’s on the inside that matters. We asked interior stylist and blogger Sarah Gunn to share her best fridge organization tips that can easily be done in a weekend.

1. Edit what you don’t want or need. Take the same Marie Kondo approach for your fridge as you would for your closet. Get rid of any expired or unused ingredients and bring items that are close to going bad to the front of the fridge as a reminder to use them. “Take that opportunity when you’re going through and editing to swap out unhealthy choices,” Sarah adds.

2. Focus on visual organization. Make meal prep easier with designated spots for all of your cooking essentials. Place meats and eggs on the lowest shelf because it’s the coldest, then separate fruits and vegetables in the crisper drawers and store condiments and drinks on the fridge door.

3. Layering is key. “It’s about eating with your eyes,” she says. “When you’re placing items back in your fridge, stack larger things in the back and lower, smaller items in the front.”

4. Don’t forget to accessorize. Just like any other room in the home, the finishing touches are a key part of the overall design. Sarah suggests using clear, stackable containers with color-coded lids, so everyone in the house knows which leftovers are theirs. Plus, it makes busy mornings run a lot smoother.