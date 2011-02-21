Gallery Walls

Along with my dream of a turquoise accent wall, I would love to create a gallery wall of some of my photography to go along with the turquoise. I touched on this idea a bit in a previous blog, but I’ve been coming across even more inspiration lately. Here are some gallery walls that inspire me:

True to form, I’m including a J.Crew mention. This gallery wall was commissioned for the J.Crew men’s shop on New York’s Madison Avenue. “The wall is a mix of different worlds and elements, like our designs,” says Frank Muytjens, J.Crew’s head of men’s design. I like that there’s an upper east side theme going on. I’m thinking of doing the same for Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

I like how H&H editor Suzanne Dimma framed her art in different finishes and thicknesses. The combination of black, natural wood, and bronze makes the gallery wall seem like a casual, ongoing project. Sometimes I think all-matching frames look too neat and tidy.

Or pick up frames in unique shapes for added interest. How about these extra-long frames!?!?! Love. Probably best suited to a long empty wall, where smaller frames may seem lost. If you only have a small wall to work with, opt for smaller frames to make the wall seem larger than it is.

To avoid the too-curated look, add some artifacts other than photography. This shelf bracket mounted flush to the wall makes a perfect ledge for a piece of art that you may not want to hang. And it adds interest, along with the deer heads, on a wall of frames.

Or combine photography with drawings and paintings for a casual, look-at-all-my-beautiful-things look. All photography or all paintings, for instance, looks too contrived, don’t you think?

I’m always drawn to portraits. I spend a bit of time on photographers’ websites at work, and I tend to linger over their portraits. This arrangement in Eileen Peters’ home (a model and photographer) was captured perfectly by Todd Selby. The portrait and vintage posters really add a personal element to the space.

Enough inspiration. How do I actually go about this gallery wall in my head? Earlier this month, Apartment Therapy had a great how-to post on gallery walls. Their step-by-step method makes it seem so simple! She, too, combined paintings and prints, and I think it really makes for a dynamic grouping. They also include the tip I think is most important: cut out the frame shapes in newspaper and arrange them on the wall with tape before you start hammering holes in your wall.

As for me, I think I’ll keep my gallery wall simple, with an arrangement of black frames in different sizes. The Ribba frames from Ikea are sleek, simple, and affordable. Just my style. And I already have some favourite travel photos in my head that will look great in black and white. Now, I just need to work up some motivation…

For even more gallery wall inspiration, see what Cameron MacNeil did with this ho-hum media room, Meg Crossley’s ideas for her basement wall, and Andrea Mills’ favourite art walls.

