Gaudi-Inspired Tiles

If we can’t actually jet off to Barcelona, tiles inspired by Spain’s most famous citizen (er, Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and various pro footballers aside) are basically the next best thing, right? These hexagonal tiles, which are handmade of cement, marble sand and natural pigments, make up Studio LaSelva’s Atlas collection. And when we say these tiles were inspired by Gaudi’s iconic style, we mean it — designers Manuel Bañó and David Galvañ looked to three tiles that the famous architect created in 1904 when creating their own versions.