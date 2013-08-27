Geometric Decor

You might not be heading back to school this September, but a lesson in geometry couldn’t hurt. Just like the draw of a high-school rebel, dramatic geometric decor adds instant cool.

A graphic element in a room creates visual interest and lends a modern edge — a nice contrast in a feminine or traditional space. Let’s take a look at some clever geo patterns and a few must-have accessories.

This painted wall hits two trends with one stone, incorporating both pastels and geometric pattern. The soft, barely-there look is subtle yet interesting. Learn how to create the look at home here.

The designers of this bold space took a risk, and it paid off. A graphic rug and statment mirrored art piece play off the mod furniture.

Designer Caroline McKeough‘s New York home approaches geometric pattern from the right angle with a large area rug, throw cushions and a gallery wall of abstract art for geometric perfection.

In the Smyth Tribeca hotel, also by Caroline McKeough, the geometric design of the structure speaks for itself. No need for accessories here.

Geode-like vases in matte black add quiet drama to a room.

This gold statement chandelier by Charles de Lisle straddles futuristic and organic.

These Kaleido Trays aren’t new, but have been on my wish list for a while. The colourful, jigsaw configuration is fun and fluid.

Faceted silver Art Deco pitchers by Piet Hein Eek make a stunning vessel for flowers.

Geometric silkscreen prints have a mathematical, blueprint quality and would look fresh grouped together on a gallery wall.

The Invisible Table 2 by Rooms is nothing short of amazing. Its mirrored planes reflect the environment, at times allowing it to disappear into its surroundings.

I love seeing interior design translate into other design forms, and I couldn’t help but notice these incredible tribal-style geometric pendants by Nylon Sky, made by a combination of laser cutting and etching.

Also, let’s take a moment and adore this angular prism ring by Lotocoh, inspired by a Spanish mountain range.

Geomtric decor gets an A+ in my books — how about you?

