gloria vanderbilt instagram

Gloria Vanderbilt Shows Off Her Lavish Style On Instagram

Socialite, artist, designer, mother of Anderson Cooper and now new Instagrammer, 93-year-old Gloria Vanderbilt (yes, 93) is killing it on the social media platform with photos of her ultra-glam designs pulled from past and present homes. Since joining Instagram last month, she’s attracted over 70,000 followers and posted 24 shots, which include a patchwork-wall bedroom she designed in the mid 60s for her house on 67th Street in Manhattan.

Screen-Shot-2017-05-25-at-4.33.13-PM

Her boho living room, which is adorned by a portrait of Gloria by Aaron Shikler, drew raves. “I frequently re-arrange furniture in a room and items on the wall. lt not only refreshes the spirit but expands the imagination in new directions.” 

Screen-Shot-2017-05-25-at-4.35.56-PM

In the below post of a dining room (where she hosted Charlie Chaplin and Dorothy Parker), she topped the dining table with a quilt and wrapped the walls in hand-painted botanical Gracie wallpaper. To create the eclectic tablescape, Gloria placed a gilded floral arrangement at the center and sprinkled in gold and silver bird statuettes to mirror the birds in the wallpaper, then layered in crystal candlesticks and hand-painted liquor bottles with her gold dishes.

dining-room-gloria

This fabulous fireplace (“Why have a boring fireplace? I painted stars and a quote from Einstein on this one just the other day,” she writes), which houses a mammoth geode, is a more recent project.

Screen-Shot-2017-05-25-at-4.32.41-PM

According to Anderson Cooper, “My mom just joined Instagram, she thinks it is the best thing ever,” he wrote on his own account. “Now she emails me several times a day asking for advice about what to post next.”

Advertisement


Author:
Wendy Jacob
Photographer:
Courtesy of @gloriavanderbilt 
Tags: