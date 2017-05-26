Gloria Vanderbilt Shows Off Her Lavish Style On Instagram

Socialite, artist, designer, mother of Anderson Cooper and now new Instagrammer, 93-year-old Gloria Vanderbilt (yes, 93) is killing it on the social media platform with photos of her ultra-glam designs pulled from past and present homes. Since joining Instagram last month, she’s attracted over 70,000 followers and posted 24 shots, which include a patchwork-wall bedroom she designed in the mid 60s for her house on 67th Street in Manhattan.

Her boho living room, which is adorned by a portrait of Gloria by Aaron Shikler, drew raves. “I frequently re-arrange furniture in a room and items on the wall. lt not only refreshes the spirit but expands the imagination in new directions.”

In the below post of a dining room (where she hosted Charlie Chaplin and Dorothy Parker), she topped the dining table with a quilt and wrapped the walls in hand-painted botanical Gracie wallpaper. To create the eclectic tablescape, Gloria placed a gilded floral arrangement at the center and sprinkled in gold and silver bird statuettes to mirror the birds in the wallpaper, then layered in crystal candlesticks and hand-painted liquor bottles with her gold dishes.

This fabulous fireplace (“Why have a boring fireplace? I painted stars and a quote from Einstein on this one just the other day,” she writes), which houses a mammoth geode, is a more recent project.

According to Anderson Cooper, “My mom just joined Instagram, she thinks it is the best thing ever,” he wrote on his own account. “Now she emails me several times a day asking for advice about what to post next.”