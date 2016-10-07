Is This The Future Of Smart Home Technology?

During their keynote speech in San Fransisco earlier this week, Google announced the launch of Google Home. The closest thing we’ve come to Jetsons-style living, Google Home is a smart device for your home that’s equipped with Google Assistant, a new software that responds to voice commands and helps with a variety of tasks. By starting with “Ok Google,” you can ask the device a range of questions, including, well — anything you can Google, without having to type a thing. Rushing to leave on time in the morning? Ask Google Home for a read on traffic and the time of your first meeting. Ran out of all-purpose flour mid-baking? Ask the device for an appropriate substitute without having to wipe the dough off your hands — and get it to play your favorite song while you’re at it.

Similar to Amazon Echo, Google Home can also help with controlling the lights and thermostat, and can be hooked up to other home automation systems like Nest. The sleek device comes in a variety of colors and is quiet enough to blend in with your decor.

While it’s far from a real-life incarnation of The Jetsons’ Rosie the robot maid, these smart home devices certainly represent a major shift in the digital age.

Google Home is $129US and will be available in the U.S. starting November 4, 2016 and in Canada in 2017.

