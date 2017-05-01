Google Wifi’s Minimalist Look Is A Designer’s Dream

You can say goodbye to your bulky router, because Google Wifi is now available in Canada and its quiet design will look right at home in your living room. In addition to being sleek enough to hide in plain sight, the device works with your Internet provider to produce strong, fast Wi-Fi that’s built to support the growing number of devices in our homes. It also has an accompanying app (available on Android and iOS) with clever features that allow you to do things like pause Internet on kids’ devices during no-screen time (like dinner and homework), and prioritize certain devices to get stronger Internet (for example, when you’re streaming your favorite shows on Netflix). Google gets that having a single router to provide Internet to your entire home often results in spotty Wi-Fi, so their router is built to spread a signal throughout 1,500-square-feet. A 3-pack bundle of devices is available for homes up to 4,500-square-feet.