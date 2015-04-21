Graphic Tiles
We love these ceramic tiles for their hand-drawn feel and mix-and-match design. In addition to three neutral base colours (white, beige and grey), French designer Inga Sempé’s collection for Italian tile company Mutina features eight different patterns (including Croisée, above), which can be arranged in just about any configuration. Muted tones and deliberately imperfect linework lends a rustic, artisanal feel.
