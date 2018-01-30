Grocery Shop In Style At Montreal’s Le Marché Italien

After successfully opening Le Richmond restaurant in 2013, designer Luc Laroche and chef Paul Soucie set out to add a pantry next door with their friend Ertan Eren. “We decided to include a specialty grocery store that carries Italian products you can’t find elsewhere,” says Luc, “and there’s also counter service for people who don’t have time to cook.” In addition to groceries, Le Marché Italien Le Richmond offers hundreds of curated home items, from table linens and ceramics to bath and body products. “People like to stop by for small gifts,” says Ertan.

The circa-1889 red brick building that houses Le Marché was once an electric powerhouse and many of its original features are still intact. Brick walls, high ceilings, exposed pipes and rows of tall windows give this modern-day grocery and homewares store a rustic feel. For Luc, staying authentic to the neighbourhood’s industrial past is important, even as the area evolves into a new creative hub. “Griffintown has grown a lot in the past few years,” he says, comparing the area to SoHo in New York City. Like that shopping hub, it’s easy to find something for everyone here.

Located at 333 Avenue Richmond, Montreal.