Hamptons Chic

March 20th was the first official day of spring — hallelujah! I cannot wait to get outside, get planting, and sip some lemonade in a comfortable garden chair. If I were rich and famous, I’d spend my spring/summer season here:

Ahhh, the Hamptons! Summer playground of Martha Stewart, Ina Garten and P. Diddy! Even though I don’t think a house like this is in the cards for me, I’m confident that I can get the look for less. PC Home has introduced some Hamptons-inspired outdoor furniture and accessories so you can at least imagine that you’re summering on the coast.

This patio set marries crisp geometry with elegant curves and tops it all off with classic striped upholstery.

PC Home has also come out with these fantastic chunky glass candleholders that would look lovely marching down the centre of a table, or lighting a pathway with a romantic glow. Buy in bulk, please!

If you’re decorating a moonlit path with candles, you’ll need a destination. This breezy white cabana with contrast piping is just the ticket! Just plunk it down into your well-manicured turf and you’re ready to host your own Hamptons soirée. In fact, this little setup reminds me of a classic 1950s House & Garden cover that just oozes “summer garden party”:

I don’t know about you, but this whole look reminds me of the fabled Kennedy compound and those bleached white houses looking out over the coast.

If you need an elegant perch that evokes crisp white siding, why not pick up one of these gorgeous white Muskoka chairs on your next grocery run? The white finish makes it so fresh and elegant, don’t you think?

Pair with some stylish cushions and a copper lantern and you’re set. You can invite Jackie O over to your own compound for iced tea! I love the idea of these PC Home copper lanterns getting all crusty and oxidized and green. Yummmmmmm!

It’s all putting me in the mood to go and rent that stylish Meryl Streep/Claire Danes saga, Evening. Here are some parting images from that immortal movie location:

I can just hear the water lapping onto the coast. Sigh…

