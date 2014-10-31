Hidden Fireplace
A dark fireplace, that all but disappears into the wall, creates a luxurious feeling of warmth in the principal bedroom of Matthew Kosoy and Ali Yaphe’s Toronto home. The striking black accent wall in which the fireplace sits works well in the bright room, thanks to two tall windows that let in lots of natural light.
