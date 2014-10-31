oct31-450x500-jan2014-pg71-house-and-home-donnagriffith-modernbedroom-blackbedroom-13140_Bedroom2-2_Final

Hidden Fireplace

A dark fireplace, that all but disappears into the wall, creates a luxurious feeling of warmth in the principal bedroom of Matthew Kosoy and Ali Yaphe’s Toronto home. The striking black accent wall in which the fireplace sits works well in the bright room, thanks to two tall windows that let in lots of natural light.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Designer:
Matthew Kosoy; Ali Yaphe; Mazen El-Abdallah; architecture by Anthony Fieldman.
Source:
House & Home January 2014 issue 
Products:
Vintage Eames chair, Zig Zag; Jens Risom stool by Knoll, Hollace Cluny; fireplace, Montigo; throw by Ivano Redaelli, Avenue Road.
