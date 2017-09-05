Inside Palm Springs’ Hippest New Hotel, Holiday House

In the October 2017 issue of House & Home we feature an interview with the talented designer Mark D. Sikes, who has made a name for himself collaborating with director Nancy Meyers (The Intern, It’s Complicated). Mark is also known for his love of blue and does he ever give it star billing in his new project, Holiday House, a 28-room boutique hotel located in downtown Palm Springs.

“Such a fun experience. We are really proud of how it all turned out, a mid-century mix of blue and white and natural textures,” says Mark, who worked with the team behind Palm Springs Sparrows Lodge. “It’s vibrant, happy, comfortable, and if I say so myself, very cool!”

Originally opened in 1951, the hotel was designed by noted architect Herbert W. Burns. The property features mid century-inspired elements combined with a communal atmosphere and whimsical edge. Design details like blue terrazzo floors, lacquer, mid-century mahogany wood pieces, Quadrille wallpapers, and brass fixtures complete the space. The hotel is home to an impressive art collection — with artwork and photography throughout the property by David Hockney, Roy Liechtenstein, Herb Ritts, and Annie Leibovitz.

Mark’s signature blue-and-white palette is splashed everywhere, appearing in a play of bold wallpaper and energetic textile prints. The fabric on the pillows, Exotic Butterfly by Schumacher Signature collection, is used throughout. The name of the hotel is Holiday House, but throughout the whole process he referred to it as the “Happy House.” Rooms start at $199USD/night.