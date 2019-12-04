5 Holiday Decorating Trends To Shop Now, Plus Earn Cash Back!

This winter, why not skip the bustling malls and jammed parking lots and instead opt for a cozy afternoon of online shopping for the latest holiday decorating trends? As you prepare for holiday entertaining and start your shopping on Rakuten.ca, visualize new throw pillows and blankets in your living room; a metallic color scheme for your tree; and a fully stocked fridge and pantry ready to turn out festive treats. Rakuten.ca is the perfect spot to be inspired, plus find the best deals and earn cash back on your orders. (You’ll find lots of holiday gift ideas, too.) Browse these five trends to add to your celebrations and earn while you shop this holiday season!

TREND: MIX + MATCH TEXTURES

Try decorating your space with a mix of shiny metallics, soft knits and glass objects that add dimension and life to a beautifully styled home. A navy throw plus a glass and gold tree for the coffee table will help achieve a cozy holiday look in your living room, for instance.

TREND: MERRY METALLICS

Have yourself a shiny holiday season with metallics throughout your home! Whether your seasonal palette is classic silver and gold or you’re looking to add a burst of metallic gem tones in every room, it’s never been more on-trend to add sparkle to your space.

TREND: BRING THE OUTDOORS IN

Incorporate minimalist, natural decorating nods to the holiday season while maintaining a serene vibe. Greenery and wood pieces are an easy and impactful way to add fresh, outdoor elements to any space. Use a classic winter floral arrangement as a centerpiece for your family dinner, or try small accents on your mantel, side tables and vanities.

TREND: SWEET TREATS ON DISPLAY

Whether it’s cookie ornaments on the tree or a tiered stack of cupcakes at your holiday buffet, baked goods look as festive and delightful as they taste. Stock up and get a head start on baking season, plus be prepared for any last-minute holiday parties and cookie exchanges. Grocery shopping via Rakuten.ca puts all of the ingredients at your fingertips. Add a holiday touch with classic cookie cutters or elevate your baking game with an embossed winter rolling pin.

TREND: LUXE FOR LESS ON EVERY TABLE

The finer things are what make all the difference when hosting during the holidays! Pick up classic, must-have items that will elevate your seasonal style and look great well into the new year. Glam metal straws are a great way to keep your evening shiny and bright, while marble coasters will have everyone rushing to claim one for the night (saving your surfaces from rings).

Be inspired by these trends and head to Rakuten.ca to see what great deals you’ll find from your favorite brands. Plus, check out all of the stores offering 2X cash back for Boxing Day and other amazing deals to help you save and earn while you shop! The deals just keep on coming, so whether you’re hosting or hibernating, you can get everything you need while putting cash in your pocket.

*Terms & conditions apply. Visit Rakuten.ca/refer for more details.