DIY Small Space Christmas Tree

Annie Sloan shares how to make a colorful faux Christmas tree.

Annie Sloan

This tree is really very simple to make and is a perfect option if you don’t have much space in your house. It is a triangle cut from MDF and hung onto the wall. Follow my instructions below to recreate this playful look.

Materials

  • Sheet of MDF cut to desired size of tree
  • Plastic craft balls
  • Chalk Paint™ in English Yellow, Florence, Old White, Antoinette and a mix of Amsterdam Green and Old White, Duck Egg Blue and Paris Grey
  • Large paint brushes
  • Small flat brush
  • Lint-free cloth
  • 1 small can (120 ml) of Clear Chalk Paint™ Wax
  • 1 small can of White Chalk Paint™ Wax (120 ml)
  • 1 small can of Black Chalk Paint™ Wax (120 ml)
  • Paint roller tray
  • Mixing stick

Christmas Tree

  1. Paint the triangle tree with one or two coats of Chalk Paint™ using a mixture of Amsterdam Green lightened with Old White.
  2. Apply a thin coat of Clear Chalk Paint Wax over your painted surface. Work in small areas at a time, wiping off any excess with a clean, lint-free cloth.
  3. Hang tree to the wall.

Plastic Ornaments

  1. Using a small brush, paint the plastic baubles in a palette of English Yellow, Florence, Old White, Antoinette and a mix of Florence and Old White.
  2. Apply a thin coat of white or black wax to each ornament, removing any excess with a clean cloth. Less is more, so there’s no need to apply wax too thickly. If you feel you’ve added too much, just use a little Clear Chalk Paint Wax to remove some.
  3. Attach the baubles to small bull dog clips and clip to the side of your MDF tree.
0 ratings
Advertisement


Photographer:
Courtesy of Annie Sloan
Tags: