DIY Small Space Christmas Tree
Annie Sloan shares how to make a colorful faux Christmas tree.
This tree is really very simple to make and is a perfect option if you don’t have much space in your house. It is a triangle cut from MDF and hung onto the wall. Follow my instructions below to recreate this playful look.
Materials
- Sheet of MDF cut to desired size of tree
- Plastic craft balls
- Chalk Paint™ in English Yellow, Florence, Old White, Antoinette and a mix of Amsterdam Green and Old White, Duck Egg Blue and Paris Grey
- Large paint brushes
- Small flat brush
- Lint-free cloth
- 1 small can (120 ml) of Clear Chalk Paint™ Wax
- 1 small can of White Chalk Paint™ Wax (120 ml)
- 1 small can of Black Chalk Paint™ Wax (120 ml)
- Paint roller tray
- Mixing stick
Christmas Tree
- Paint the triangle tree with one or two coats of Chalk Paint™ using a mixture of Amsterdam Green lightened with Old White.
- Apply a thin coat of Clear Chalk Paint Wax over your painted surface. Work in small areas at a time, wiping off any excess with a clean, lint-free cloth.
- Hang tree to the wall.
Plastic Ornaments
- Using a small brush, paint the plastic baubles in a palette of English Yellow, Florence, Old White, Antoinette and a mix of Florence and Old White.
- Apply a thin coat of white or black wax to each ornament, removing any excess with a clean cloth. Less is more, so there’s no need to apply wax too thickly. If you feel you’ve added too much, just use a little Clear Chalk Paint Wax to remove some.
- Attach the baubles to small bull dog clips and clip to the side of your MDF tree.
