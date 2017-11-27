DIY Small Space Christmas Tree

Annie Sloan shares how to make a colorful faux Christmas tree.

This tree is really very simple to make and is a perfect option if you don’t have much space in your house. It is a triangle cut from MDF and hung onto the wall. Follow my instructions below to recreate this playful look.

Materials

Sheet of MDF cut to desired size of tree

Plastic craft balls

Chalk Paint™ in English Yellow, Florence, Old White, Antoinette and a mix of Amsterdam Green and Old White, Duck Egg Blue and Paris Grey

Large paint brushes

Small flat brush

Lint-free cloth

1 small can (120 ml) of Clear Chalk Paint™ Wax

1 small can of White Chalk Paint™ Wax (120 ml)

1 small can of Black Chalk Paint™ Wax (120 ml)

Paint roller tray

Mixing stick

Christmas Tree

Paint the triangle tree with one or two coats of Chalk Paint™ using a mixture of Amsterdam Green lightened with Old White. Apply a thin coat of Clear Chalk Paint Wax over your painted surface. Work in small areas at a time, wiping off any excess with a clean, lint-free cloth. Hang tree to the wall.

Plastic Ornaments