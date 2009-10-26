Home Scents

The chilly air is forcing me to start closing windows and has sent me digging out the candles to cosy up my house for the fall. In addition to the white votives I toss down on my dining table, I am also trying something new this fall. Late to the party on this one, I know, but I just tried a home perfume diffuser for the first time. I have to say I never really understood those things until now. I love it! No more wondering, as I drive away from the house, if I remembered to blow out that candle or not!

The one that has been making my house smell like heaven over the last week is the new scent from L’Occitane en Provence, Fig Tree Leaf. Its bottle is inspired by old ink wells used by school children and all of L’Occitane’s products are inspired by the landscape of Provence. I have never been to Provence, but if this is how it smells, I think I would be inclined to never leave…

The Home Perfumes are available in Fig Tree Leaf, Provencal Landscape, Verbena and Candied Fruits.

These diffuser kits would also make the perfect gifts. Check out our advertisers’ Holiday Gift Guide gallery for more great gift ideas, including many you can win.



Photo credits:

L’Occitane en Provence