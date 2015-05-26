Hot Collaboration: NYC Studio Voutsa Designs For Anthropologie

Well hello, pretty! NYC-based design studio Voutsa has collaborated with Anthropologie on a new capsule collection and it’s stunning. Voutsa, artist and designer George Venson’s brand of hand-painted wallpapers, is known for its colourful, painterly prints. The Anthro line, which is exclusively available through the retailer’s US website, is a perfect extension of that aesthetic: whimsical animal motifs — citrus-hued birds, clusters of monarch butterflies, sketches of undersea creatures — adorn wingback chairs, melamine dishes and an 81 sq. ft. mural. We want it all, clearly.