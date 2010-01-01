Housecleaning Checklist

Mounting messiness can get the better of many homeowners. Fight back by listing and prioritizing househcleaning tasks so that tidiness becomes an easy norm rather than a monthly chore. The best way to consistently keep your home clean is to dedicate one hour or more every week to it, says Shari MacDonald, president of the Prince Edward Island Home Economics Association in PEI. “Try to keep things clean as you go, so that you are not overwhelmed every week or during a spring clean,” she says. “For example, I’ll wipe off the bathroom mirror when I am brushing my teeth.”

Cleaning is also a lot easier if you create a customized list and use the right cleaning supplies for your home, specifically. These pointers will help you get started.

How To Make Your House Cleaning Checklist

Choose a plan of attack. You can organize your cleaning checklist by room (bathroom, kitchen, den, etc.), or by floor (basement, lower level, second floor). Scroll down to see a rough list of cleaning jobs to include for most rooms. Also, list all your required cleaning supplies and have them on hand.

Work from top to bottom in each room. Nothing is more frustrating than dust being blown onto a newly swept floor, for instance. “Start by removing cobwebs from the ceiling and work your way down,” recommends MacDonald. “Otherwise you’ll be doing extra work.”

Identify daily and weekly tasks. Prioritize daily cleaning tasks, such as sweeping the kitchen, over weekly chores like vacuuming the basement. By staying on top of daily dirt accumulation, your weekly cleaning routine will be that much quicker.

Check supplies every two weeks. You can’t clean house without the necessary tools and supplies, so make sure that you’re stocked up on staples.

Tasks To Include On Your House Cleaning Checklist

Here’s a rough list of cleaning jobs to include for most rooms.

Bathroom Cleaning



Clean and disinfect sinks, tubs, shower stalls, toilet tanks, and tile.

Change towels and garbage can liners.

Wipe down the vanity area and clean mirrors.

Dust or wipe dust from baseboards.

Mop or scrub floor after sweeping.

Get more ideas on how to clean your bathroom in 15 minutes.

Kitchen Cleaning



Wipe down countertops, backsplashes, and cabinets.

Scrub and disinfect sink.

Scrub the outside of all appliances and check the insides to make sure that they are clean and in good working order.

Empty trash and replace trash liner.

Load dirty dishes into the dishwasher.

Clean out the fridge and cupboards.

Dust or wipe dust from baseboards.

Mop or scrub floor after sweeping.

Get nine tips for a cleaner kitchen.

Living Room Cleaning

Pick up any clutter or papers.

Dust picture frames or other framed objects.

Dust tables and sanitize surface areas.

Vacuum couch and rugs.

Fluff pillows on sofa.

Get more advice on how to clean a living room.

Bedroom Cleaning



Pick up any clutter or clothing on the floor.

Empty laundry basket.

Empty trash and replace trash liner.

Spot clean walls and light switches.

Dust all surface areas and picture frames.

Clean mirrors.

Make beds after changing the bed linen.

Clean floors with a vaccum, which collects dust and larger debris.

Get extra tips on keeping bedrooms clean and fresh.

A cleaning checklist is handy only as long as you follow it. Print out several copies, so that you never run out of space to check off each chore. Schedule a deep cleaning at least once or several times a year. Finally, don’t forget to post your checklist where everyone can see it, so that you aren’t left doing all of the work!