How To Choose And Maintain Tile

Find the right flooring material for your entryway, kitchen, bathroom and more, including ceramic, slate, mosiac and stone tile options.

In this article:

Stone

Slate

Marble

Ceramic tile

Glazed tile

Unglazed tile

Quarry tile

Mosaic tile

Description

most commonly used stones for flooring include slate, marble, granite, sandstone and bluestone

available in geometric or irregular shapes

an expensive flooring material with a hard and noisy character

solid and earthy in appearance but can be cold underfoot if the floor below is unheated

installation must be in a cement bed or on to a concrete subfloor

Uses

because of its expense and weight, stone is used mainly in smaller areas of the home such as entrance ways, halls, around fireplaces and in kitchens

when considering stone as a possible flooring material, the floor on which it will rest must be able to adequately support the load or overstressing of structural frame may result

Maintenance

requires little maintenance, minimal sweeping and mopping

very durable, although any cracks or chips may be difficult to repair

Slate

Description

dense, fine-grained stone with a slightly rippled surface

colours: dark grey (most common), purple, green, green-purple, black, blue-black

surface finishes: clear stock (solid colour throughout), ribbon stock (darker bands are predominant)

moderately expensive

Uses

most appropriate in main living areas or as an accent

take caution, is slippery when wet

not advised for bathrooms

Maintenance

highly durable and stain resistant

regular sweeping and occasional wet-mopping, joints may require scouring

can scuff in high traffic areas

Marble

Description

smooth and opulent stone that is usually veined

certain marble veining allows for creation of specific patterns (slide slip, end slip, book match, quarter match or diamond match)

available in slabs (up to 40” square) or tiles (1/2” thick and between 8” to 12” square)

available in almost any colour, most common: black, brown, grey, rose, blue, white

most common types with own specific markings: dolomite, travertine, onyx, serpentine, calcite

surface finishes: polished (glossy, high gloss) and honed (satin, smooth with little or no gloss)

most expensive of all floor coverings

Uses

anywhere a formal or elegant character is desired: principal bathrooms, dining rooms, entrance hallways

can be used as an accent with other flooring

only a contractor should install large slabs; tiles can be laid easily, although the tiles themselves are difficult to cut

take caution: slippery when wet

Maintenance

regular cleaning and polishing

moderately durable but varies depending on type

frequent resealing required to prevent staining and scratching

Ceramic tile

Description

once relegated exclusively to bathroom use, ceramic tiles are now welcome in all areas of the home

versatile and available in a huge array of colours which makes them appealing for use in kitchens, family rooms, dining rooms, utility rooms and entrances

water- and stain-resistant

bring relief from hot weather in the summer

cold to the touch and potentially a source of discomfort in the winter

high gloss and glazed tiles are especially slippery when wet

prices are moderate to expensive with the most costly being those with multi-colour glazes and textured surfaces

Uses

because of their slippery nature, unglazed or non-gloss ceramic tiles with roughened surfaces should be used in high-moisture areas

Maintenance

Glazed tile

Description

high-fired, dust-pressed clay available in square, rectangular and hexagonal shapes

most common sizes are 6” by 6” to 10” by 10”

floor tiles are thicker than ceramic wall tiles because they must withstand harder wear

surface can be glazed (colour derived from glaze), semi-glazed or matte

tiles with dull or matte finish are most appropriate for floors as they are less slippery when wet than tiles with glossy finishes

available in a wide variety of colours and patterns

are cool to the touch can be uncomfortable in colder climates unless floor below is heated

reinforcement to carry weight of tiles may be required when installing on wooden floors

backs of tiles will be brownish owing to extra firing

moderately expensive

Uses

in wet areas where sanitation is important, around showers or bathtubs

choose a product that ensures adequate traction for use in wet areas

used in entrances, kitchens, bathrooms, around fireplaces and as an accent

should not be used in bedrooms

Maintenance

sweeping and occasional wet-mopping

resistant to water, heat and most household chemicals

hard wearing and difficult to stain

glazed tiles are water resistant, but grout is not and should be sealed

Unglazed tile

Description

colour is mixed into clay to give tile its surface colour

shapes and sizes like glazed tile

finishes are usually dull

Uses

any living area is appropriate

unglazed tiles not appropriate for areas that will get wet, especially for areas leading to the outdoors

Maintenance

regular damp-mop and occasional scrubbing of grout

more durable than glazed tiles, maintains colour longer

unglazed are water permeable and should be sealed to prevent water absorption

stain easily and should be sealed

Quarry tile

Description

are unglazed, unpatterned tiles made from natural clay available in earth tones of brown, red or yellow

are hard and dense in duller colours than other ceramic tiles

most economical of all ceramics

usually square or rectangular, but also irregular shapes

usually larger sizes of 6” and 8” squares

noisy and cold

Uses

used mainly in country interiors

kitchens, bathrooms, halls anywhere that will receive hard wear

excellent in leading from indoors to outdoors

appropriate for patios

Maintenance

most durable of ceramic tiles

easy to clean, mainly sweeping

resistant to dirt, moisture, stains, freezing and abrasion

are very porous and may require a stain-resistant sealer

Mosaic tile

Description

small tiles measuring between 1” to 2” for squares and 1” by 2” for rectangles

also available in hexagons

available in glazed or unglazed finishes

available in 12” by 12” sheets for ease of installation

Uses

most commonly used in bathrooms

also in entrances and kitchens

