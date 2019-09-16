IDS Vancouver: Join Us On House & Home Sunday At The 2019 Vancouver Interior Design Show

Sunday, September 29, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

In this Sunday talk, HGTV’s Kelly Deck will reveal her favourite elements and her best design tips in conversation with Lynda Reeves, President of House & Home Media. Attend to experience Kelly’s style and get a lesson from these two design mavens!



3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This talk is a chance for you to meet H&H‘s new Editor-in-Chief, Emma Reddington. In conversation with Lynda Reeves, Emma will share her story and H&H‘s predictions for the hottest looks ahead. Make your list, bring your design questions and learn what’s in and what’s out!

Talks free with admission

Single day tickets: $14 in advance or $16 at the door

Opening Night Party: $35 in advance or $40 at the door

YOUTH PROGRAMMING

An Introduction to Passive House for Kids.

9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In this workshop, the young participants (aged 8-12) will learn about what consumes energy in a building, why we need to lower our energy consumption, and how we can do so. They will then build their own models of a Passive House using their creativity and design thinking. This workshop is led by Maïa Tarassoff, a French architect and interior design professional, whose works are rooted in energy-efficient buildings.

