IDS19: Join Us On House & Home Sunday At The 2019 Interior Design Show

Sunday, January 20, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Lynda Reeves and designer Brian Gluckstein discuss the hottest looks for interiors, the paint colours they’re loving, and the fads to avoid. Plus, discover favourite rooms from Brian’s new book, Brian Gluckstein: The Art Of Home.



2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Editor-in-chief Beth Hitchcock and H&H Designer of the Year, Nam Dang-Mitchell, talk travel-inspired decorating, how to find your style in the Instagram era, and the new kitchen looks they’re loving.

4 p.m to 5 p.m.

Lynda Reeves chats with Ali Yaphe of Y&Co and Denise Zidel of Snob Stuff, owners of two of Toronto’s hottest home stores. Learn about their bold, creative styles, their best decorating tips, and their must-haves for 2019.

Discover show highlights and finds starting Thursday, January 17, on:

Tickets available online; talks free with admission.

Tickets $19 in advance or $22 at the door.

Opening night tickets $56 in advance or $61 at the door.

Learn more about the show at interiordesignshow.com.