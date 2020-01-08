IDS20: Join Us On House & Home Sunday At The 2020 Interior Design Show

Sunday, January 19 | Metro Toronto Convention Centre

LOOKING AHEAD:

THE BEST OF 2020

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Brian Gluckstein and Lynda Reeves share what’s on the horizon. Plus, where to save and where to splurge, as well as their favorite home and garden trends.



2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

H&H’S Kimberley Brown talks with Byron and Dexter Peart, co-founders of Goodee, on sustainability, celebrating artisans and decorating with the planet in mind.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Designer Emily Griffin and Lynda Reeves reveal great ways to add bold hues to your rooms.

Talks free with admission

Single day tickets: $19 in advance or $22 at the door

Opening Night Party: $60 in advance or $65 at the door

Opening Night Party + Weekend Pass: $91 in advance or $96 at the door

