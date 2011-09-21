IDSwest Highlights

It’s official: House & Home is going west. Specifically, Suzanne Dimma, Mark Challen and the House & Home Online TV crew will be heading to IDSwest, the only premium, western residential design event hosting top independent designers, retailers and manufacturers from around the world. (This blog is sponsored by IDSwest.)

And you should go, too! Get $2 off tickets by visiting idswest.com and entering the promotional code, HOUSE.

The event, showcasing contemporary, cutting edge and original design, is shaping up to be top-notch. For starters, the Floform Opening Night Party on September 29th will combine DJs and cocktails in a dynamic design setting. (Try a “fluoro” cocktail in Inform’s Tom Dixon Bar, a dance or two around the Para Stage and rub shoulders with the west coast’s design elite.) Plus, Opening Night will also feature fashion shows from Vancouver Fashion Week!

On GE Monogram Trade Day — September 30 — designer and visionary Ross Lovegrove will be the keynote speaker. But those in the know will also want to attend sessions with New Zealand artisan Jeremy Cole (that’s his Aloe Blossom Gold Light above), Booci creative director Omer Arbel and Richard Millson, president and CEO for Millson Technologies.

Don’t miss other show features while you’re there, including Enlightened Design, presented by Audi and designed and curated by Studio Pombo, the Moooi lounge presented by Livingspace and the The L41 Ultra Compact Home by Michael Katz Architecture, to name a few.

Of course, House & Home Day on October 1st is our favourite. Learn from Suzanne Dimma, Mark Challen and David Yustin as they share decorating tips, the secrets of classic design and how to frame nature with smart architectural details.

Finally, Vancouver Sun Day, presented by General Paint on October 2nd, promises to be packed with great speakers like designer Kelly Deck, art-gallery owner Jennifer Kostuik, sculptor Brent Comber and fireplace creator Brad Carpenter. Be sure to visit the House & Home Booth (#523) on Sunday, too, because our House & Home Online TV crew will be taping show visitors’ decorating questions to be answered in future TV segments. Plus, you can subscribe to the magazine there throughout the show!

Whether you’re a fan of rustic, traditional or modern design, you’ll find hundreds of exhibitors to your taste at IDSwest. Buy your tickets — $2 off when you order online and enter the promotional code, HOUSE — and be sure to say hi to Suzanne, Mark, and the H&H Online TV crew!

4. Suzanne Dimma portrait by Alvaro Goveia and Mark Challen portrait by Arash Moallemi.