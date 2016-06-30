Ikea Museum Opens In Sweden

A museum dedicated to Scandinavian furniture giant Ikea opens today in Älmhult, Sweden inside the building that housed the company’s first ever store.

The Ikea Museum will include a permanent exhibition of over 20,000 pieces from the company’s archive.

Iconic products such as the Billy bookshelf and Klippan sofa — the two most-produced Ikea items ever — have dedicated installations, while a series of period rooms are filled with Ikea furniture and accessories from specific decades.

The museum also has a temporary exhibition space which will start with an installation that explores life in and around the kitchen of the future. This was previously exhibited at the 2015 Milan Furniture Fair.

Visitors can also enjoy a restaurant, a shop, as well as educational programs.