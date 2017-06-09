Introducing Benjamin Moore’s Newest Paint Line, Century

Benjamin Moore just launched Century, a new premium paint line with 75 saturated shades that promises not only to drench your walls in a rich sweep of color, but to make them buttery soft as well. Century’s highly-tactile Soft Touch Matte is offered in a range of mid-to-dark tones inspired by nature’s rich pigments (think: minerals, gems, spices and herbs). Paint colors include Celeste Fig (a deep brown-black, like the shell of a fig) and Quince (a muted yellow-green) among other alluring shades.

“The unmatched richness and color saturation, coupled with the tactile experience of Century, delivers a new dimension in paint,” says Harriette Martins, Benjamin Moore’s Senior Brand Manager.

Century is now available in pre-mixed gallons and 4 oz. sample sizes at participating Benjamin Moore retailers.