Jenna Lyons Envy

I have a problem. A J.Crew problem. And it’s certainly out in the open — the corkboard above my desk is swathed in catalogue covers, my favourite photo shoots, and the styling merits of those talented J.Crew designers.

Whenever J.Crew’s creative director, Jenna Lyons, appears in a blog or magazine, I linger over the images wondering just how she pulls off such effortless style. Her Brooklyn townhouse, not surprisingly, reflects her panache, but not in quite the same way as her work with the American clothier. J.Crew is timeless, classic, almost predictable — which I love about it — but her interior style is much edgier. Parallels can be drawn, of course — a grounding shade of black, white or beige enlivened with a pop of colour and vintage-inspired accents — but her home is borderline quirky, and really shows off her versatile taste.

The converted closet of her Brooklyn home is so organized and spacious, and the addition of a fireplace, glam chandelier, rug and settee elevate it to living room style and comfort levels. (White walls make the perfect backdrop for busy shelving, too.) Personally, I would lounge here each morning, basking in the natural light, sipping coffee, and mulling over what to wear. Jenna lets her son, Beckett, pick out her shoes every day here. “He always goes for the sparkly ones,” she said in one Elle Decor interview, as if he had inherited her love of sequins.

In Beckett’s room, a bold striped ceiling warms up a dark accent wall. I love the idea of a patterned ceiling.

The bright yellow from the nursery is carried into the living room with this contemporary sofa. Apart from J.Crew’s swim collections, I rarely come across such a playful hue. Layering graphic rugs also ups the wow factor. This room reminds me of Victoria Webster’s trendsetting living room, which we showcased in this H&H Online TV episode.

To me, Jenna’s kitchen is much more “J.Crew”. Think of the basic black cabinetry as a cardigan and the cherry blossom stems as a feminine, ribbon-and-metal-embellished necklace — practical and pretty.

Here is the light-filled reading nook of her kitchen. Again, I’m imagining leisurely mornings.

See more photos of Jenna Lyons’ home in Suzanne Dimma’s Style Icons photo gallery.

Photo credits:

1a. Vintage Mint blog

1b. Elle Decor, photography by Rebecca Greenfield

2a. Shut Up, I Love That Shirt On You blog

2b. Habitually Chic blog

3. Melanie Acevedo

4-5. Alibaba.com