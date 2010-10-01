Jenna Lyons Envy
I have a problem. A J.Crew problem. And it’s certainly out in the open — the corkboard above my desk is swathed in catalogue covers, my favourite photo shoots, and the styling merits of those talented J.Crew designers.
Whenever J.Crew’s creative director, Jenna Lyons, appears in a blog or magazine, I linger over the images wondering just how she pulls off such effortless style. Her Brooklyn townhouse, not surprisingly, reflects her panache, but not in quite the same way as her work with the American clothier. J.Crew is timeless, classic, almost predictable — which I love about it — but her interior style is much edgier. Parallels can be drawn, of course — a grounding shade of black, white or beige enlivened with a pop of colour and vintage-inspired accents — but her home is borderline quirky, and really shows off her versatile taste.
The converted closet of her Brooklyn home is so organized and spacious, and the addition of a fireplace, glam chandelier, rug and settee elevate it to living room style and comfort levels. (White walls make the perfect backdrop for busy shelving, too.) Personally, I would lounge here each morning, basking in the natural light, sipping coffee, and mulling over what to wear. Jenna lets her son, Beckett, pick out her shoes every day here. “He always goes for the sparkly ones,” she said in one Elle Decor interview, as if he had inherited her love of sequins.
In Beckett’s room, a bold striped ceiling warms up a dark accent wall. I love the idea of a patterned ceiling.
The bright yellow from the nursery is carried into the living room with this contemporary sofa. Apart from J.Crew’s swim collections, I rarely come across such a playful hue. Layering graphic rugs also ups the wow factor. This room reminds me of Victoria Webster’s trendsetting living room, which we showcased in this H&H Online TV episode.
To me, Jenna’s kitchen is much more “J.Crew”. Think of the basic black cabinetry as a cardigan and the cherry blossom stems as a feminine, ribbon-and-metal-embellished necklace — practical and pretty.
Here is the light-filled reading nook of her kitchen. Again, I’m imagining leisurely mornings.
See more photos of Jenna Lyons’ home in Suzanne Dimma’s Style Icons photo gallery.
Photo credits:
1a. Vintage Mint blog
1b. Elle Decor, photography by Rebecca Greenfield
2a. Shut Up, I Love That Shirt On You blog
2b. Habitually Chic blog
3. Melanie Acevedo
4-5. Alibaba.com
July 25, 2017 at 5:08 am, seo plugin said:
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin