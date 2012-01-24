Jenna Lyons’ Top 10 Picks
- Mobile app: Net-a-porter The Window Shop
- Room accessory: Serge Mouille lamp. Lyons has this modern-classic light fixture in her black-painted bedroom.
- Book: Life by Keith Richards, 2010, Little, Brown and Company. “Such a full, intense, crazy life.”
- Food: Prosciutto and figs
- Fragrance: Creed’s Silver Mountain Water
- Website: 1stdibs.com
- Store: Bonton, Paris. “This is a complete reinvention of a kids store.”
- Car: 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE. “This car makes me slow down!”
- High-tech gadget: Sony Walkman MP3 player. “I like that I can figure out how to use this.”
- Fabric: Sheepskin
Read our interview with Jenna to find out what inspires her, and browse our photo gallery of J.Crew looks to see how closely related fashion and home decor really are.
