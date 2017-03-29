Kohler Opens First Signature Store In Canada

Hankering for that perfect cross faucet with enamel buttons? Vancouverites can find it at the new Kohler Signature store, the first one of its kind in Canada.

Located in the heart of Vancouver’s design district at the corner of Broadway and Fir Street, it’s open to both the trade and consumers and is staffed by experienced design consultants.

The new 5,000-square-foot store features displays of kitchen and bathroom fixtures in a variety of contemporary, transitional and classic designs.

In addition to faucets, sinks, showerheads, bathtubs, toilets, tile and other premium kitchen and bathroom products from the Kohler Co. collections, customers will be able to experience working faucets, showers and bathtubs in fully designed room layouts that replicate real-life settings.

In-store design services start at $399 and bathroom design service packages include a design planning guide, concept plan and elevations, product selections and finish samples. In-home services are $499.