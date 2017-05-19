Lee Broom Designs Bergdorf’s Fifth Avenue Windows

There’s another good reason to go shopping.

Award-winning British furniture and lighting designer Lee Broom has partnered with Bergdorf Goodman Men’s Store to design their Fifth Avenue menswear windows.

Respectively themed ‘Exercise,’ ‘Work,’ ‘Play’ and ‘Explore,’ each of the four displays reflects the day of a man, combining the Summer 2017 menswear collection with the unmistakable cut crystal, Carrara marble and polished brass that are the signature materials of Broom’s iconic designs.

With his background in theater evident in his designs, Lee sets the Bergdorf stage for drama. Lee’s Decanterlights and Crystal Bulbs light up mirrored walls, while a summer-clad, space-bound mannequin perches casually on his Hanging Hoop chair.

The effect is modern, edgy, but also a little nostalgic. Richly-cut details and the smooth, cool curves of his pieces nod to tradition — even as they promise passersby that his designs can be as playful as they are luxe.

The unveiling of the display coincides with NYCxDesign 2017 and is running for four weeks until early June. Lee Broom’s U.S. online store launches this week.